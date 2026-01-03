Fidelity Total Bond ETF $FBND Shares Purchased by CPA Asset Management Group LLC

CPA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 626,806 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,101 shares during the quarter. Fidelity Total Bond ETF makes up about 11.2% of CPA Asset Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. CPA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $28,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec raised its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 3,844.5% in the 1st quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec now owns 39,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after buying an additional 38,829 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 396,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 28.6% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 462,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,126,000 after purchasing an additional 103,037 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 8.3% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 611,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,909,000 after purchasing an additional 46,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Strategies Group Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $21,416,000.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FBND opened at $46.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.00 billion, a PE ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.28. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $44.30 and a 1 year high of $46.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.12.

About Fidelity Total Bond ETF

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

