iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF $IUSB is SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s 4th Largest Position

SigFig Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,424,772 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 303,906 shares during the period. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF comprises 6.4% of SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $206,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IUSB. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 62,382,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,868,351,000 after buying an additional 1,856,559 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 5.8% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 24,317,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,182,000 after buying an additional 1,330,484 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,782,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,310,000 after acquiring an additional 618,328 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,935,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,179,000 after acquiring an additional 75,856 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,064,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,039,000 after acquiring an additional 63,877 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IUSB stock opened at $46.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.70 and a 200-day moving average of $46.46. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $44.67 and a 12-month high of $47.20.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 19th were paid a $0.1648 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 19th. This is a boost from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.2%.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

