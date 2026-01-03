SigFig Wealth Management LLC Buys 6,235 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF $ESGU

SigFig Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 34.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,574 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,235 shares during the period. SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $3,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TIAA Trust National Association lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 7.4% during the second quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 6,274,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,976,000 after purchasing an additional 433,867 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 6.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,892,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,539,000 after purchasing an additional 238,134 shares in the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 2,525,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,687,000 after purchasing an additional 124,793 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 2,342,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,929,000 after buying an additional 168,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 950,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,660,000 after buying an additional 43,446 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:ESGU opened at $149.19 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.21. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52 week low of $105.18 and a 52 week high of $151.16. The stock has a market cap of $15.51 billion, a PE ratio of 25.34 and a beta of 1.03.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.4554 per share. This is a boost from iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 16th. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

