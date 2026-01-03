Fulton Bank N.A. Sells 14,108 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

Fulton Bank N.A. decreased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 116,000 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 14,108 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $7,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Cisco Systems by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 420,336 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $29,163,000 after buying an additional 4,525 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Cisco Systems by 2.7% during the second quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,605 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in Cisco Systems by 53.3% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 77,234 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $5,358,000 after acquiring an additional 26,840 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 4,389,728 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $304,451,000 after purchasing an additional 603,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 99,252,395 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,864,058,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157,704 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO opened at $76.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $300.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.59, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.11 and a 12 month high of $80.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.05.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $14.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.77 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 18.38% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. Cisco Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.080-4.140 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.010-1.030 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.65%.

In other news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.33, for a total transaction of $34,381.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 32,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,584,698.08. The trade was a 1.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kristina M. Johnson sold 13,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.13, for a total value of $1,039,789.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 61,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,753,521.90. This represents a 17.95% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 1,044,865 shares of company stock worth $81,397,635 over the last 90 days. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CSCO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Melius Research lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. UBS Group increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. President Capital decreased their price target on Cisco Systems from $90.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 24th. Finally, Citic Securities upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.70.

Cisco Systems, Inc is a global technology company that designs, manufactures and sells networking hardware, software and telecommunications equipment. Its core business focuses on enabling enterprise and service-provider networks through products such as routers, switches, network security appliances and wireless systems. Over time Cisco has broadened its portfolio to emphasize software-defined networking, cybersecurity, cloud infrastructure and edge computing solutions that help organizations build and manage modern IT environments.

In addition to hardware, Cisco offers a growing range of software platforms and subscription services for network management, security, analytics and collaboration.

