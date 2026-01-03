Fulton Bank N.A. Acquires 137,203 Shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF $DUHP

Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report) by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 966,483 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 137,203 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF were worth $36,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 54.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 12,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 4,441 shares in the last quarter. Meredith Wealth Planning raised its position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Meredith Wealth Planning now owns 876,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,102,000 after acquiring an additional 51,853 shares in the last quarter. Kooman & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kooman & Associates now owns 527,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,936,000 after purchasing an additional 26,945 shares during the last quarter. Applied Capital LLC boosted its position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. Applied Capital LLC now owns 330,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,485,000 after purchasing an additional 13,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 12.4% during the third quarter. Summit Wealth Partners LLC now owns 20,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316 shares in the last quarter.

DUHP opened at $38.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion, a PE ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.12. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a 1 year low of $28.68 and a 1 year high of $38.60.

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

