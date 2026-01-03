Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF $GSLC Shares Sold by SigFig Wealth Management LLC

SigFig Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) by 7.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,720,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145,532 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF makes up approximately 6.9% of SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $223,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Betterment LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 5.5% during the second quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 5,599,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,686,000 after buying an additional 293,773 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1,113.8% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 250,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,407,000 after purchasing an additional 229,875 shares in the last quarter. Leo Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 80.7% during the second quarter. Leo Wealth LLC now owns 439,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,448,000 after purchasing an additional 196,461 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 15,747.7% in the second quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 140,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,024,000 after purchasing an additional 139,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,463,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,780,000 after purchasing an additional 134,525 shares during the period.

GSLC opened at $132.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $131.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.87. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $94.88 and a fifty-two week high of $134.27.

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight. GSLC was launched on Sep 21, 2015 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

