SigFig Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF $SCHB

SigFig Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 9.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 528,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,191 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF makes up about 0.4% of SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $13,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc grew its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 310.6% during the 2nd quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 1,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the period. First Pacific Financial purchased a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 4,138.9% during the second quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 319.1% in the second quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 2,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 18.7% in the second quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHB opened at $26.31 on Friday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1 year low of $18.52 and a 1 year high of $26.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.26. The firm has a market cap of $38.28 billion, a PE ratio of 25.08 and a beta of 1.02.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available. The types of derivatives used by the Fund are options, futures, options on futures and swaps.

