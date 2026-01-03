SigFig Wealth Management LLC Has $601,000 Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF $EFG

SigFig Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 85.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,502 shares during the period. SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. FLP Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 121.9% in the 3rd quarter. FLP Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 8,132 shares during the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 5.4% in the second quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 433,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,533,000 after buying an additional 22,283 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,034,000. AMG National Trust Bank grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 12,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 374,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,909,000 after purchasing an additional 8,881 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Up 19.8%

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock opened at $115.17 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.80. The stock has a market cap of $13.54 billion, a PE ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 0.96. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $88.66 and a 12 month high of $113.16.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East. The Fund invests in sectors, such as consumer staples, industrials, consumer discretionary, materials, healthcare, financials, information technology, energy, telecommunication services and utilities.

