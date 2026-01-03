Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. Purchases New Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 16,161 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,615,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 178.2% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 45,956 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,551,000 after purchasing an additional 29,438 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,283 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,001,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,217 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter valued at $6,012,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,417 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,303,000 after acquiring an additional 6,841 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, SVP Ava Hahn sold 2,868 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.01, for a total value of $648,196.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 9,033 shares in the company, valued at $2,041,548.33. This represents a 24.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 19,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.37, for a total value of $4,461,246.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 300,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,890,820.76. This represents a 6.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 181,226 shares of company stock worth $39,877,820. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices News Summary

Analyst Ratings Changes

Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:

A number of research analysts recently commented on AMD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Friday, October 31st. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Dbs Bank raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Erste Group Bank cut Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.06.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Up 4.3%

NASDAQ AMD opened at $223.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $363.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.95. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.48 and a twelve month high of $267.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $226.12 and its 200 day moving average is $189.02.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $9.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.76 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 10.32%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Advanced Micro Devices

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc (NASDAQ: AMD) is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company’s product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

