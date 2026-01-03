SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF $SPEM Shares Acquired by Tradewinds Capital Management LLC

Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 3,017.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 318,601 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 308,382 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 3.4% of Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $14,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sachetta LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2,263.9% in the second quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 539.1% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $58,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 2.1%

SPEM opened at $47.79 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.52. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $34.38 and a 52-week high of $48.56. The company has a market cap of $14.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 0.56.

About SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.