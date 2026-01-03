Head to Head Contrast: OFS Credit (NASDAQ:OCCI) vs. Schroders (OTCMKTS:SHNWF)

OFS Credit (NASDAQ:OCCI – Get Free Report) and Schroders (OTCMKTS:SHNWF – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares OFS Credit and Schroders”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OFS Credit -$5.74 million -13.34 -$5.83 million ($0.37) -13.14 Schroders $3.80 billion 2.34 $532.88 million N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Schroders has higher revenue and earnings than OFS Credit.

23.8% of OFS Credit shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of OFS Credit shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

OFS Credit has a beta of 0.62, suggesting that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Schroders has a beta of 1.16, suggesting that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares OFS Credit and Schroders’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OFS Credit N/A N/A N/A Schroders N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for OFS Credit and Schroders, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OFS Credit 0 0 0 0 0.00 Schroders 1 1 3 0 2.40

Summary

Schroders beats OFS Credit on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About OFS Credit

OFS Credit Company, Inc. is a fund of OFS Advisor.

About Schroders

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments. The firm launches and manages equity mutual funds and manages fixed income mutual funds for its clients. It also manages hedge for its clients. The firm invests in the public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets across the globe. The firm’s alternative investments include real estate markets, emerging market debt, commodities and agriculture funds, funds of hedge funds and private equity funds of funds. It conducts an in-house research to make its investments. The company was formerly known as New Schroders plc and changed its name to Schroders plc in April 2000. Schroders plc was founded on 1804 and is headquartered in London, United Kingdom.

