Reviewing Safran (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) and StandardAero (NYSE:SARO)

StandardAero (NYSE:SARO – Get Free Report) and Safran (OTCMKTS:SAFRY – Get Free Report) are both aerospace companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Safran shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of StandardAero shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares StandardAero and Safran’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets StandardAero 3.15% 9.63% 3.69% Safran N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Valuation and Earnings

StandardAero has a beta of 1.04, meaning that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Safran has a beta of 1.09, meaning that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares StandardAero and Safran”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio StandardAero $5.87 billion 1.69 $10.97 million $0.55 53.87 Safran $30.47 billion 4.94 -$721.76 million N/A N/A

StandardAero has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Safran.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for StandardAero and Safran, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score StandardAero 0 6 3 0 2.33 Safran 0 3 4 2 2.89

StandardAero currently has a consensus target price of $32.43, suggesting a potential upside of 9.45%. Given StandardAero’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe StandardAero is more favorable than Safran.

Summary

Safran beats StandardAero on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About StandardAero

StandardAero, Inc. provides aerospace engine aftermarket services for fixed and rotary wing aircraft in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Rest of Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Engine Services and Component Repair Services. The Engine Services segment provides a suite of aftermarket services, including maintenance, repair and overhaul, on-wing and field service support, asset management, and engineering and related solutions to customers in the commercial aerospace, military and helicopter, and business aviation end markets. The Component Repair Services segment offers engine component and accessory repairs to the commercial aerospace, military and helicopter, land and marine, and oil and gas end markets. The company was founded in 1911 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

About Safran

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion; Aircraft Equipment, Defense and Aerosystems; and Aircraft Interiors. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion and mechanical power transmission systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, civil and military helicopters, satellites, and drones; and offers maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services, as well as sells spare parts. The Aircraft Equipment, Defense and Aerosystems segment provides landing gears and brakes; nacelles and reversers; avionics, such as flight controls and onboard information systems; security systems, including evacuation slides and oxygen masks; onboard computers and fuel systems; electrical power management systems and related engineering services; and optronic equipment and sights, navigation equipment and sensors, infantry, and drones, as well as offers MRO services and sells spare parts. The Aircraft Interiors segment designs, develops, manufactures, and markets aircraft seats for passengers and crew; cabin equipment, overhead bins, class dividers, passenger service units, cabin interior solutions, chilling systems, galleys, electrical inserts, and trolleys and cargo equipment; and cabin and passenger solutions, such as water distribution equipment, lavatories, air systems, and in-flight entertainment and connectivity systems. Its products and services are used in civil and military aircraft, and helicopters. Safran SA was founded in 1896 and is based in Paris, France.

