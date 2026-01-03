Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. Sells 2,126 Shares of Stryker Corporation $SYK

Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. lowered its stake in shares of Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 10.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,256 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 2,126 shares during the quarter. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $6,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Clayton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Stryker during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Stryker during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Sachetta LLC increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 58.7% in the second quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 73 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Kilter Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYK opened at $348.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $360.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $375.55. The stock has a market cap of $133.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.89. Stryker Corporation has a 12 month low of $329.16 and a 12 month high of $406.19.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.04 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 24.07% and a net margin of 12.07%.Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.87 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Stryker Corporation will post 13.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. This is a boost from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.25%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SYK. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $435.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a report on Friday, November 14th. UBS Group set a $408.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research note on Monday, October 13th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Stryker from $400.00 to $392.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Stryker from $452.00 to $456.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 14th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $431.84.

In other Stryker news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 1,953 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.49, for a total transaction of $713,801.97. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 2,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,035,433.17. This represents a 40.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 276,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.28, for a total transaction of $97,566,397.44. Following the sale, the director directly owned 2,702,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $954,600,714.24. The trade was a 9.27% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 522,118 shares of company stock valued at $185,381,932. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Stryker Corporation is a global medical technology company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad range of products and services for use in hospitals, surgeons’ offices and other healthcare facilities. Its primary business activities span orthopedics (including joint replacement implants, trauma and extremities products), surgical equipment and operating room technologies (such as visualization, navigation and powered instruments), neurotechnology and spine solutions, and patient-handling and emergency medical equipment.

