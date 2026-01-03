Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. Acquires 10,881 Shares of Corning Incorporated $GLW

Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. raised its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 38.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,491 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 10,881 shares during the quarter. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $3,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GLW. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Corning by 1.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,952,109 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,151,301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582,895 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,568,973 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,923,162,000 after purchasing an additional 509,013 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Corning by 0.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,443,525 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,018,629,000 after purchasing an additional 112,739 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Corning by 8.1% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 13,763,148 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $724,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Corning in the second quarter worth about $534,936,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Corning alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on GLW. Citigroup increased their price target on Corning from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Mizuho set a $97.00 target price on Corning in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Corning from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Oppenheimer set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Corning and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Corning from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corning currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.09.

Corning Trading Up 3.5%

GLW stock opened at $90.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Corning Incorporated has a twelve month low of $37.31 and a twelve month high of $96.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.17.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. Corning had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 18.12%. The business’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. Corning has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.680-0.72 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 14th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.89%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Corning news, insider Eric S. Musser sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total value of $9,017,000.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 44,926 shares in the company, valued at $4,050,977.42. This trade represents a 69.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 23,142 shares of Corning stock in a transaction on Friday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total value of $2,060,795.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 17,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,565,053.75. This trade represents a 56.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 156,135 shares of company stock valued at $14,088,769. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Corning Profile

(Free Report)

Corning Incorporated is a global manufacturer specializing in specialty glass, ceramics and related materials and technologies. Headquartered in Corning, New York, the company supplies engineered materials and components used across multiple industries, including consumer electronics, telecommunications, automotive emissions control, pharmaceutical and life sciences, and industrial and scientific applications. Corning emphasizes materials science and precision manufacturing to develop durable, high-performance glass and ceramic products.

Key product lines include specialty display glass used by television and mobile-device manufacturers, cover glass marketed under well-known trade names for smartphones and tablets, and optical fiber and cable and related hardware for telecommunications networks.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.