46,500 Shares in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF $EZU Purchased by Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc.

Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 46,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,880,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 8,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 10,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 5,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Stock Performance

BATS:EZU opened at $64.98 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.97 and its 200 day moving average is $61.20. The firm has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 1.01. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a 52-week low of $46.02 and a 52-week high of $61.45.

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index). The Index seeks to measure the performance of the equity markets of the EMU member countries: those members of the European Union who have adopted the Euro as its currency.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.