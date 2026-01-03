Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. Purchases 22,184 Shares of Amphenol Corporation $APH

Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. boosted its position in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 117,115 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,184 shares during the period. Amphenol makes up approximately 0.8% of Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $14,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of APH. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Amphenol during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,104,244,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 639.0% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 8,758,951 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $574,500,000 after purchasing an additional 7,573,750 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its position in Amphenol by 201.2% in the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 3,867,434 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $381,909,000 after buying an additional 2,583,628 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in Amphenol in the second quarter worth approximately $225,757,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amphenol by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,513,760 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,804,338,000 after buying an additional 2,217,079 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Amphenol from $120.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $147.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 19th. UBS Group set a $152.00 price objective on Amphenol and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird set a $139.00 price objective on shares of Amphenol and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $154.00 price target on shares of Amphenol and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amphenol currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.08.

In related news, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 258,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.20, for a total value of $36,945,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 167,695 shares in the company, valued at $24,013,924. The trade was a 60.61% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total transaction of $16,801,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 76,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,696,764. This trade represents a 61.10% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,063,194 shares of company stock worth $148,244,445. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE APH opened at $139.63 on Friday. Amphenol Corporation has a 1 year low of $56.45 and a 1 year high of $144.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $170.91 billion, a PE ratio of 46.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $136.90 and a 200 day moving average of $120.14.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $6.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 33.46% and a net margin of 18.22%.The company’s revenue was up 53.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. Amphenol has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.260-3.280 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.890-0.910 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Amphenol Corporation will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 16th. This is a positive change from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is 33.33%.

Amphenol Corporation (NYSE: APH) is a leading global manufacturer of electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, and related components. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad range of products including electrical connectors, cable assemblies, fiber optic solutions, sensors, antennas and electromechanical devices used to transfer power, signal and data across complex systems. Its product portfolio spans ruggedized connectors for harsh environments to high-speed solutions for data centers and telecommunications networks.

Amphenol serves a diverse set of end markets, including automotive, broadband and telecom, data communications, mobile devices, industrial, energy, and military/aerospace.

