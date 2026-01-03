Synergy Asset Management LLC Invests $2.54 Million in VanEck Africa Index ETF $AFK

Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in VanEck Africa Index ETF (NYSEARCA:AFK – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 104,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,536,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC owned about 2.85% of VanEck Africa Index ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Africa Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $264,000.

Shares of AFK stock opened at $26.49 on Friday. VanEck Africa Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $15.07 and a fifty-two week high of $27.47. The firm has a market cap of $108.61 million, a P/E ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.18.

The VanEck Africa Index ETF (AFK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS GDP Africa index, a GDP and market-cap-weighted index of companies generating a majority of their revenues in Africa. AFK was launched on Jul 10, 2008 and is managed by VanEck.

