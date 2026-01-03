Synergy Asset Management LLC Buys New Stake in Rithm Capital Corp. $RITM

Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 247,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,821,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Rithm Capital in the second quarter worth about $593,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Rithm Capital by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,415,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,985,000 after purchasing an additional 201,720 shares in the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rithm Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,027,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Rithm Capital by 108.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 188,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,129,000 after purchasing an additional 98,269 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rithm Capital by 84.2% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 54,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 24,920 shares in the last quarter. 44.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RITM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Rithm Capital in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Rithm Capital in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Wedbush assumed coverage on Rithm Capital in a research report on Monday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Rithm Capital in a research note on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $15.50 price target on shares of Rithm Capital in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.44.

In related news, CEO Michael Nierenberg sold 301,548 shares of Rithm Capital stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $3,317,028.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David Zeiden sold 19,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.11, for a total value of $214,256.35. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RITM opened at $10.99 on Friday. Rithm Capital Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.13 and a 12-month high of $12.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.21.

Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Rithm Capital had a net margin of 17.08% and a return on equity of 18.82%. On average, analysts forecast that Rithm Capital Corp. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.1%. Rithm Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.97%.

Rithm Capital Corporation is a specialty finance company that originates, acquires and manages structured credit investments collateralized by real estate assets in the United States. The company focuses primarily on senior floating-rate loans secured by multifamily, commercial, industrial and single-family rental properties, aiming to deliver attractive risk-adjusted yields through a diversified portfolio of floating-rate real estate debt.

In addition to senior loans, Rithm Capital invests in residential mortgage-backed securities, including agency and non-agency pools, as well as other real estate-related credit instruments.

