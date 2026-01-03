Synergy Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF $GDX

Synergy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 199.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,906 shares during the period. Synergy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $2,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 6,511,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $338,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503,884 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 766.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,977,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $207,091,000 after buying an additional 4,574,598 shares in the last quarter. Slate Path Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the second quarter worth $123,070,000. Pureheart Capital Pte Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Pureheart Capital Pte Ltd. now owns 1,339,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,708,000 after acquiring an additional 19,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 99.1% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,306,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,990,000 after acquiring an additional 650,000 shares in the last quarter.

GDX opened at $85.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.70. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 52 week low of $34.52 and a 52 week high of $91.67.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

