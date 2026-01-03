Synergy Asset Management LLC Takes $3.88 Million Position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF $FALN

Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 139,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,881,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC owned about 0.21% of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FALN. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $94,354,000. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury lifted its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 20.5% in the second quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 3,428,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,058,000 after acquiring an additional 582,591 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,281,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,784,000 after acquiring an additional 32,272 shares during the period. Ocean Park Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 41.7% in the third quarter. Ocean Park Asset Management LLC now owns 1,133,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,478,000 after acquiring an additional 333,600 shares during the period. Finally, Novem Group grew its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 6.5% in the second quarter. Novem Group now owns 572,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,525,000 after acquiring an additional 34,706 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF stock opened at $27.33 on Friday. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $24.82 and a 52 week high of $27.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.31.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 19th were given a $0.1466 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 19th. This is an increase from iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.4%.

The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

