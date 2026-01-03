SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust $GLDM Shares Bought by Synergy Asset Management LLC

Synergy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) by 100.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,038 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,019 shares during the quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $3,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 16.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 895,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,419,000 after buying an additional 127,699 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 25.0% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 439.7% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 8,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 6,671 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 90.6% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 24,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 11,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 1,152,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,339,000 after acquiring an additional 171,901 shares during the period.
Key Stores Impacting SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust
Here are the key news stories impacting SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Heightened geopolitical risk is lifting demand for safe-haven metals, supporting near-term gold prices and ETF inflows. Price gains for gold, silver as U.S. threatens Iran
- Positive Sentiment: RBC’s bullish outlook (targets well above current levels) reinforces investor narratives that gold remains a strategic hedge, which can support longer-term demand for GLDM. Gold tipped for $5,100 in 2025 as investors still seek hedges and diversification
- Positive Sentiment: Physical demand in major consuming markets is tightening — prices now trade at a premium to spot in India and China after the pullback — signaling stronger local buying that can prop up global prices and ETF flows. Goodbye gold discounts: Prices now trade at a premium to spot in India and China
- Positive Sentiment: Macro drivers — Fed rate?cut bets and stabilizing momentum — are providing a supportive backdrop for bullion, reducing tail risk for gold ETFs like GLDM. Gold (XAUUSD) & Silver Price Forecast: XAU Near $4,400, XAG Eyes $76 as Momentum Stabilizes
- Positive Sentiment: Technical support around the 20?day moving average is holding, which keeps the short?term bullish structure intact and reduces downside risk for gold?tracking ETFs. Gold (XAU/USD) Price Forecast: 20-Day Support Holds as Resistance Persists
- Neutral Sentiment: Analysts note consolidation after a strong 2025 gain: structural upside remains but Fed uncertainty is likely to cap volatility, implying rangebound trading that could limit GLDM’s outsized moves. Gold and Silver Analysis: Strong 2025 Gains Signal More Upside Amid Fed Uncertainty
- Neutral Sentiment: Intra?day technical guides and entry levels are being published for active traders — useful for short?term flows but less likely to change the ETF’s medium?term trend. Gold Market Analysis for January 2 – Key Intra-day Price Entry Levels for Active Traders
- Negative Sentiment: Gold closed the week lower amid profit?taking and volatility, which can produce short?term outflows from gold ETFs if selling persists. Gold Weekly Price Outlook – Gold Falls for the Week
- Negative Sentiment: Some market commentary suggests gold and silver may have short?term tops; while dip?buying is expected, a near?term pullback could pressure ETF flows until a clear re?acceleration. Gold and silver have topped, but look for dip-buying next week
SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Stock Performance
SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Profile
The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.
