SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust $GLDM Shares Bought by Synergy Asset Management LLC

Synergy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) by 100.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,038 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,019 shares during the quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $3,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 16.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 895,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,419,000 after buying an additional 127,699 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 25.0% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 439.7% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 8,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 6,671 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 90.6% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 24,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 11,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 1,152,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,339,000 after acquiring an additional 171,901 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust stock opened at $85.74 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $82.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.89. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a twelve month low of $51.96 and a twelve month high of $90.07.

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

