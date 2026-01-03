Commonwealth Financial Services LLC Raises Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Active Value ETF $JAVA

Commonwealth Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JAVA – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 125,377 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,179 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Active Value ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Commonwealth Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC owned approximately 0.21% of JPMorgan Active Value ETF worth $8,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Fairvoy Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fairvoy Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 13.3% in the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC now owns 1,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 14,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. 43.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPMorgan Active Value ETF Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA JAVA opened at $72.58 on Friday. JPMorgan Active Value ETF has a twelve month low of $55.51 and a twelve month high of $72.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of -79.76 and a beta of 0.81.

JPMorgan Active Value ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Active Value ETF (JAVA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of US large-cap value stocks selected based on proprietary fundamental analysis. JAVA was launched on Oct 4, 2021 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

