First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF $FPEI Shares Purchased by Synergy Asset Management LLC

Synergy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI – Free Report) by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 404,680 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 202,340 shares during the quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC owned 0.44% of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $7,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FPEI. Annex Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,970,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI boosted its holdings in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 65.6% during the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 951,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,060,000 after buying an additional 376,887 shares in the last quarter. Ocean Park Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the third quarter valued at $6,875,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 11.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,334,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,360,000 after buying an additional 355,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 12.4% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 2,006,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,112,000 after buying an additional 222,032 shares in the last quarter.

FPEI stock opened at $19.44 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.25. First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 52-week low of $17.81 and a 52-week high of $19.53.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 28th. Investors of record on Friday, November 21st were issued a $0.0905 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 21st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.6%.

The First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPEI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed to provide current income and total return by investing in global institutional preferred and income-producing debt securities. FPEI was launched on Aug 22, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

