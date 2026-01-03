Signaturefd LLC Reduces Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF $MUB

Signaturefd LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 5.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,175,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 70,932 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises about 2.0% of Signaturefd LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $125,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MUB. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $325,000. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 124,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,233,000 after acquiring an additional 11,989 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $516,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 63.9% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 21.2% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 13,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 2,322 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1%

NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $107.24 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $100.29 and a 52-week high of $107.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $107.10 and its 200 day moving average is $105.76.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the United States municipal bond market. The Fund invests in a representative sample of the securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

