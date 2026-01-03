Novo Nordisk A/S $NVO Shares Sold by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC reduced its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 65,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,234 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $3,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.6% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 22,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 13,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.1% during the second quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management now owns 4,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 31.8% during the second quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Group boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 4,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVO opened at $52.38 on Friday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12-month low of $43.08 and a 12-month high of $93.80. The stock has a market cap of $233.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.96.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.25. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 32.76% and a return on equity of 73.50%. The business had revenue of $11.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.98 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on NVO shares. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Rothschild Redb upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Finally, Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Monday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.33.

Novo Nordisk A/S is a Danish multinational pharmaceutical company headquartered in Bagsværd, Denmark, best known for its leadership in diabetes care and metabolic health. The company traces its roots to early Danish insulin production in the 1920s and was established in its current form through a 1989 merger of predecessor companies. Novo Nordisk develops, manufactures and markets pharmaceutical products and devices that address chronic and serious diseases, with a strong emphasis on long-term treatment and patient support.

The company’s core product portfolio centers on diabetes therapies, including a range of insulins and modern incretin-based treatments.

