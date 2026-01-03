Synergy Asset Management LLC Takes $9.29 Million Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. $MMC

Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 46,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,294,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 363.3% during the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Access Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 87.99% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at Marsh & McLennan Companies
In related news, CEO John Q. Doyle sold 21,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.22, for a total transaction of $3,841,015.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 87,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,977,231.82. This trade represents a 19.38% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.
Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Down 1.7%
Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.07. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 31.79%. The business had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 9.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
MMC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $209.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $248.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $222.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marsh & McLennan Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $222.35.
Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile
Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE: MMC) is a global professional services firm headquartered in New York City that provides advice and solutions in the areas of risk, strategy and people. Founded in 1905, the company has grown into a diversified group of businesses focused on insurance brokerage and risk management, reinsurance, human capital and investment consulting, and management consulting. Its long history and scale position it as a prominent adviser to corporations, governments and other institutions seeking to manage risk and optimize human and financial capital.
The firm operates through several well-known subsidiaries and business units that specialize in distinct services.
