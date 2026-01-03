Synergy Asset Management LLC Takes $9.29 Million Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. $MMC

Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 46,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,294,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 363.3% during the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Access Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Insider Activity at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In related news, CEO John Q. Doyle sold 21,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.22, for a total transaction of $3,841,015.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 87,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,977,231.82. This trade represents a 19.38% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Down 1.7%

MMC stock opened at $182.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $182.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $197.51. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.18 and a 12 month high of $248.00.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.07. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 31.79%. The business had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 9.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MMC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $209.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $248.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $222.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marsh & McLennan Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $222.35.

Get Our Latest Report on MMC

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE: MMC) is a global professional services firm headquartered in New York City that provides advice and solutions in the areas of risk, strategy and people. Founded in 1905, the company has grown into a diversified group of businesses focused on insurance brokerage and risk management, reinsurance, human capital and investment consulting, and management consulting. Its long history and scale position it as a prominent adviser to corporations, governments and other institutions seeking to manage risk and optimize human and financial capital.

The firm operates through several well-known subsidiaries and business units that specialize in distinct services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.