Kimberly-Clark Corporation $KMB Shares Purchased by Synergy Asset Management LLC

Synergy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NASDAQ:KMB – Free Report) by 100.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 38,260 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,130 shares during the quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $4,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KMB. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 14.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,435,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,212,942,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200,011 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $556,114,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 350.2% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,583,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231,501 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 32,568.4% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 978,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,138,000 after acquiring an additional 975,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 88.9% in the third quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 2,048,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,274,000 after acquiring an additional 963,978 shares during the period. 76.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KMB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $129.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. BNP Paribas reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Monday, December 1st. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $120.00 price target (down from $150.00) on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays set a $132.00 price objective on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.62.

Kimberly-Clark Price Performance

Shares of Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $101.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.65 billion, a PE ratio of 17.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.25. Kimberly-Clark Corporation has a twelve month low of $99.22 and a twelve month high of $150.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $104.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.66.

Kimberly-Clark (NASDAQ:KMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 183.11% and a net margin of 10.89%.Kimberly-Clark’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Corporation will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th will be paid a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.0%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.28%.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation is a U.S.-based multinational manufacturer of personal care and consumer tissue products. The company develops, produces and markets a range of consumer brands and professional products, including facial and bathroom tissues, disposable diapers and training pants, feminine care, incontinence products and workplace hygiene solutions. Known for consumer-facing names such as Kleenex, Huggies, Kotex, Cottonelle and Scott, as well as professional offerings under Kimberly-Clark Professional and KleenGuard, the company supplies goods to retail, healthcare and institutional customers.

Founded in 1872 in Neenah, Wisconsin, Kimberly-Clark has expanded from its 19th-century paper-making roots into a global household and workplace products company.

Featured Articles

