Synergy Asset Management LLC Increases Position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF $ANGL

Synergy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Free Report) by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 262,432 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 131,216 shares during the period. Synergy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $7,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 19.6% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $129,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Meridian Financial LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $210,000.
VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of ANGL stock opened at $29.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.37 and a beta of 0.44. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $26.92 and a 52 week high of $29.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.33.
VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Profile
The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.
