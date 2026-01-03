Synergy Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. $CAT

Synergy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 261.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 6,866 shares during the quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $4,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kilter Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Compass Financial Services Inc raised its position in Caterpillar by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. Compass Financial Services Inc now owns 94 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. 70.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caterpillar News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Caterpillar this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CAT shares. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $408.00 to $569.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $506.00 to $581.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $557.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 19th. Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $470.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $560.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $618.70.

Caterpillar Price Performance

CAT opened at $598.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $279.90 billion, a PE ratio of 30.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $574.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $484.35. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $267.30 and a 52-week high of $627.50.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.52 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $17.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.72 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 47.16% and a net margin of 14.34%.The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 20th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 31.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Caterpillar news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 8,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $570.18, for a total value of $4,666,353.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 41,512 shares in the company, valued at $23,669,312.16. This trade represents a 16.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Donald J. Umpleby III sold 17,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.29, for a total value of $8,673,808.14. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 448,173 shares in the company, valued at $226,457,335.17. This trade represents a 3.69% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 61,895 shares of company stock valued at $34,007,516 over the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc is a global manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and locomotives. The company’s product portfolio includes earthmoving machines such as excavators, bulldozers, wheel loaders and off?highway trucks, as well as a range of power generation products including generator sets and power systems for industrial and commercial use. Caterpillar serves customers across heavy construction, mining, energy, transportation and related industries with both equipment and integrated technology solutions.

In addition to manufacturing, Caterpillar provides a broad range of aftermarket parts and support services, including maintenance, repair, remanufacturing and fleet management tools.

