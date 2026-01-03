Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF $VEU Shares Bought by Synergy Asset Management LLC

Synergy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 253.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,498 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,499 shares during the period. Synergy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $7,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Traub Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Graney & King LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the second quarter valued at about $42,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of NYSEARCA VEU opened at $74.69 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.65 and a fifty-two week high of $74.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.58. The firm has a market cap of $53.26 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.77.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide. The Fund invests in a diversified sampling of stocks in the Index that approximates the Index’s key risk factors and characteristics.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.