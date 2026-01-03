67,906 Shares in T-Mobile US, Inc. $TMUS Acquired by Synergy Asset Management LLC

Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 67,906 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $16,255,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Howard Hughes Medical Institute purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 190.0% during the third quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 116 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 807.7% in the second quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 118 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Aspect Partners LLC grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 112.1% in the second quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 123 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in T-Mobile US in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at T-Mobile US

In related news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 64,426 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.17, for a total transaction of $14,571,228.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 582,220,759 shares in the company, valued at $131,680,869,063.03. This represents a 0.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 721,749 shares of company stock worth $162,391,436. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TMUS shares. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Argus reduced their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $275.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. Williams Trading set a $263.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.17.

T-Mobile US Trading Down 1.7%

NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $199.58 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $205.73 and its 200-day moving average is $226.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $194.01 and a 12 month high of $276.49. The firm has a market cap of $223.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.44.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $21.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.61 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 19.76%. T-Mobile US’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.61 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 27th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is presently 39.23%.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US is a national wireless carrier that provides mobile voice, messaging and data services to consumers, businesses and wholesale customers across the United States, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates a nationwide mobile network and offers device sales, equipment financing and support services through retail stores, online channels and distribution partners. T-Mobile positions its products around bundled service plans, device offerings and value-added features for both individual and enterprise customers.

Product offerings include postpaid and prepaid wireless plans under the T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile brands, as well as connectivity solutions for small and large businesses.

