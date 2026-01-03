Axis Capital Holdings Limited $AXS Shares Bought by Synergy Asset Management LLC

Synergy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Free Report) by 63.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 352,050 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 136,313 shares during the quarter. Axis Capital makes up 1.2% of Synergy Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Synergy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Axis Capital were worth $33,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vident Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axis Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $419,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Axis Capital by 12.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 63,457 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,361,000 after purchasing an additional 7,023 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Axis Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,362,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Axis Capital by 12.1% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 925,265 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $92,749,000 after purchasing an additional 99,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp raised its holdings in Axis Capital by 0.6% during the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 25,065 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,513,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Axis Capital alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AXS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Axis Capital from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 24th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Axis Capital from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Compass Point set a $121.00 price objective on shares of Axis Capital in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on Axis Capital in a report on Monday, November 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Axis Capital in a research report on Monday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $133.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Axis Capital currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.67.

Axis Capital Stock Down 2.6%

AXS stock opened at $104.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $101.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Axis Capital Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $83.90 and a 12 month high of $110.34.

Axis Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $0.53. Axis Capital had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 18.99%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.71 earnings per share. Axis Capital’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Axis Capital Holdings Limited will post 11.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Axis Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st. Axis Capital’s payout ratio is 14.55%.

About Axis Capital

(Free Report)

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products in Bermuda, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers professional insurance products that cover directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions, employment practices, fiduciary, crime, professional indemnity, medical malpractice, and other financial insurance related coverages for commercial enterprises, financial institutions, not-for-profit organizations, and other professional service providers; and property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, property in transit, onshore renewable energy installations, and physical damage and business interruption following an act of terrorism.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Axis Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axis Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.