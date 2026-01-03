Rocket Lab Corporation $RKLB is UNICOM Systems Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

UNICOM Systems Inc. boosted its position in Rocket Lab Corporation (NASDAQ:RKLB – Free Report) by 94.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 502,902 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 243,902 shares during the quarter. Rocket Lab makes up about 2.4% of UNICOM Systems Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. UNICOM Systems Inc.’s holdings in Rocket Lab were worth $24,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Lab in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Rocket Lab by 109.5% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 796 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. acquired a new stake in Rocket Lab in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Lab during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Kilter Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Lab during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. 71.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In related news, SVP Arjun Kampani sold 10,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total value of $444,112.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 450,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,955,356.80. The trade was a 2.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nina Armagno sold 27,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total transaction of $1,863,087.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 108,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,430,797.40. This trade represents a 20.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 2,731,985 shares of company stock worth $152,026,345 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrade and bullish coverage — Wall Street Zen raised its rating on RKLB, a direct bullish signal that can boost near?term demand. Rocket Lab Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen
- Positive Sentiment: Space sector thematic tailwind — Barchart highlights Rocket Lab as a top public play to own as SpaceX’s IPO approaches, reinforcing RKLB as a liquid way for investors to gain space/defense exposure. As SpaceX Readies for Massive IPO, This Is the Space Stock You Should Be Buying
- Positive Sentiment: Contract and growth narrative — Social/market coverage is highlighting an $816M SDA contract and Rocket Lab’s strong 2025 revenue and stock gains, which supports the narrative that RKLB is moving from speculative to infrastructure/defense supplier. QuiverQuant SDA contract discussion
- Neutral Sentiment: Market context — MarketBeat’s weekly roundup notes RKLB among stocks that outperformed in 2025 and flags 2026 volatility; this keeps RKLB on investors’ radars but doesn’t change fundamentals instantly. MarketBeat Week in Review – 12/29 – 01/02
- Neutral Sentiment: Comparative analyst pieces — Two head?to?head/critical reviews compare RKLB to peers (Curtiss?Wright) and examine valuation/earnings; useful for investors but mixed in directional impact. DefenseWorld RKLB vs Curtiss?Wright AmericanBankingNews critical review
- Neutral Sentiment: Space ETF/sector momentum — Zacks and ETF coverage show space?themed funds outperforming, which supports RKLB interest as a space exposure vehicle. Santa Rally Falls Short: Top ETF Performers
- Negative Sentiment: Valuation/“outlier” criticism — Seeking Alpha authors question whether RKLB’s run makes it an outlier and highlight valuation risk, which can prompt profit?taking. Seeking Alpha: RKLB an outlier
- Negative Sentiment: Insider selling and mixed analyst targets — QuiverQuant coverage highlights extensive insider sales and a wide range of price targets (median ~$71), which raises governance/valuation concerns for some investors. QuiverQuant insider selling and targets
Rocket Lab Trading Up 8.9%
Shares of Rocket Lab stock opened at $75.99 on Friday. Rocket Lab Corporation has a 1 year low of $14.71 and a 1 year high of $79.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 2.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.26. The company has a market capitalization of $40.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -199.97 and a beta of 2.16.
Rocket Lab (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. Rocket Lab had a negative return on equity of 27.26% and a negative net margin of 35.64%.The company had revenue of $155.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Rocket Lab’s revenue was up 48.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Rocket Lab Corporation will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Rocket Lab
Rocket Lab is an aerospace company that provides launch services, spacecraft, and space systems for commercial and government customers. The company’s primary launch vehicle is Electron, a small-lift orbital rocket designed to deploy small satellites and rideshare payloads to low Earth orbit. Rocket Lab also develops and manufactures the Rutherford engine, noted for its electric-pump-fed design and additive-manufactured components, which powers Electron and supports the company’s propulsion capabilities.
