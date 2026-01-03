Rocket Lab Corporation $RKLB is UNICOM Systems Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

UNICOM Systems Inc. boosted its position in Rocket Lab Corporation (NASDAQ:RKLB – Free Report) by 94.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 502,902 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 243,902 shares during the quarter. Rocket Lab makes up about 2.4% of UNICOM Systems Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. UNICOM Systems Inc.’s holdings in Rocket Lab were worth $24,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Lab in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Rocket Lab by 109.5% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 796 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. acquired a new stake in Rocket Lab in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Lab during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Kilter Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Lab during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. 71.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rocket Lab alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Arjun Kampani sold 10,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total value of $444,112.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 450,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,955,356.80. The trade was a 2.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nina Armagno sold 27,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total transaction of $1,863,087.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 108,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,430,797.40. This trade represents a 20.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 2,731,985 shares of company stock worth $152,026,345 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on RKLB shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Rocket Lab from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Rocket Lab from $63.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 23rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Rocket Lab in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Rocket Lab in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Rocket Lab from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Rocket Lab presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on RKLB

Trending Headlines about Rocket Lab

Here are the key news stories impacting Rocket Lab this week:

Rocket Lab Trading Up 8.9%

Shares of Rocket Lab stock opened at $75.99 on Friday. Rocket Lab Corporation has a 1 year low of $14.71 and a 1 year high of $79.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 2.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.26. The company has a market capitalization of $40.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -199.97 and a beta of 2.16.

Rocket Lab (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. Rocket Lab had a negative return on equity of 27.26% and a negative net margin of 35.64%.The company had revenue of $155.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Rocket Lab’s revenue was up 48.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Rocket Lab Corporation will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Rocket Lab

(Free Report)

Rocket Lab is an aerospace company that provides launch services, spacecraft, and space systems for commercial and government customers. The company’s primary launch vehicle is Electron, a small-lift orbital rocket designed to deploy small satellites and rideshare payloads to low Earth orbit. Rocket Lab also develops and manufactures the Rutherford engine, noted for its electric-pump-fed design and additive-manufactured components, which powers Electron and supports the company’s propulsion capabilities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RKLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rocket Lab Corporation (NASDAQ:RKLB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Lab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Lab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.