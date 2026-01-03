Commonwealth Financial Services LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF $ILCB

Commonwealth Financial Services LLC raised its position in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB – Free Report) by 153.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,490 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,134 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF were worth $3,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ILCB. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $122,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its stake in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 25.5% during the second quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at $214,000.

Get iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF Trading Up 0.2%

NYSEARCA ILCB opened at $94.55 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 26.16 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $66.68 and a twelve month high of $95.65.

iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF Profile

The iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (ILCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Large-Mid Cap index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index consists of both growth and value stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCB was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.