Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS) Cut to Hold at Zacks Research

Zacks Research lowered shares of Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS – Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning,Zacks.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial upgraded Pan American Silver to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Pan American Silver in a research note on Sunday, December 7th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Pan American Silver in a research note on Monday. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 15th. Finally, National Bankshares reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Pan American Silver in a research report on Friday, September 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.33.

Pan American Silver Stock Down 1.7%

Pan American Silver stock opened at $50.95 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Pan American Silver has a 1-year low of $20.35 and a 1-year high of $55.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.71. The company has a market capitalization of $21.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.67.

Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 19.52%.The business had revenue of $854.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $867.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pan American Silver will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pan American Silver Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is an increase from Pan American Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 24th. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.37%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pan American Silver

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAAS. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 151.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 642 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pan American Silver in the third quarter valued at $36,000. City State Bank lifted its position in Pan American Silver by 74.4% in the third quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Pan American Silver by 93.6% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Pan American Silver by 3,111.4% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,124 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. 55.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE: PAAS) is a Vancouver-based mining company and one of the world’s largest primary silver producers. The company’s core activities encompass the exploration, development, extraction and processing of silver, with significant by-product production of gold, zinc and lead. Pan American Silver maintains a vertically integrated operating model, covering the full mining value chain from resource discovery through to refined metal production.

With a geographic footprint concentrated across the Americas, Pan American Silver operates multiple mines in Mexico, Peru, Argentina and Bolivia, and is advancing several development and exploration projects in Chile and Ecuador.

