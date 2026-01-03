Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Raises Position in Walmart Inc. $WMT

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NASDAQ:WMT – Free Report) by 57.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,594 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 20,226 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in Walmart were worth $5,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 24.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,175,703 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $121,168,000 after purchasing an additional 229,220 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,091,126 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $497,771,000 after purchasing an additional 42,645 shares during the period. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 3,833,720 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $374,861,000 after buying an additional 539,504 shares in the last quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. boosted its holdings in Walmart by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 56,140 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,489,000 after buying an additional 3,696 shares during the period. Finally, Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Walmart by 76.6% in the 2nd quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 42,626 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,168,000 after buying an additional 18,485 shares during the period. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 19,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.57, for a total transaction of $2,127,411.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 4,334,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $474,958,228.79. The trade was a 0.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.78, for a total transaction of $1,414,612.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 892,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,241,073.20. This trade represents a 1.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 125,628 shares of company stock worth $13,690,065 in the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WMT shares. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective (up from $120.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price (up previously from $115.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $123.00 price target (up from $111.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Thirty-two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.69.

NASDAQ WMT opened at $112.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $108.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.11. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $79.81 and a one year high of $117.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $898.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.43, a P/E/G ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.66.

Walmart (NASDAQ:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The retailer reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. Walmart had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The company had revenue of $179.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Walmart has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.580-2.630 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Walmart

Walmart is a multinational retail corporation that operates a broad portfolio of store formats and digital services. Its core business includes large-format supercenters, discount department stores, neighborhood grocery stores and a membership warehouse chain, Sam’s Club. The company’s merchandising mix covers groceries, household goods, apparel, electronics and pharmacy services, supplemented by private-label products and category-specific offerings. Walmart pairs its physical store network with online platforms and mobile applications to provide omnichannel shopping, fulfillment and delivery options for consumers and businesses.

The company was founded by Sam Walton, who opened the first store in Rogers, Arkansas in 1962; it is headquartered in Bentonville, Arkansas.

