Synergy Asset Management LLC Buys 479,593 Shares of Boston Scientific Corporation $BSX

Synergy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 3,493.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 493,323 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 479,593 shares during the quarter. Boston Scientific comprises 1.7% of Synergy Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Synergy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $48,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Riverwater Partners LLC lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 3.3% in the second quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 3,104 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.8% in the second quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 2,711 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 4.9% in the second quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,199 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 844 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,738 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 17,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.55, for a total value of $1,758,135.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 23,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,396,580. This represents a 42.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.47, for a total transaction of $4,973,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 178,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,739,678.74. The trade was a 21.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 93,095 shares of company stock valued at $9,305,450. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $121.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Boston Scientific from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Boston Scientific from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.85.

Boston Scientific stock opened at $94.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $140.42 billion, a PE ratio of 50.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $97.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.92. Boston Scientific Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $85.98 and a fifty-two week high of $109.50.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 19.46% and a net margin of 14.43%.Boston Scientific’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. Boston Scientific has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.020-3.040 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.770-0.790 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE: BSX) is a global medical device company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products used in less-invasive medical procedures. Founded in 1979 by John Abele and Peter Nicholas, the company is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts, and focuses on technologies that enable physicians to treat a wide range of cardiovascular, digestive, urologic, pulmonary and chronic pain conditions without open surgery.

Boston Scientific’s activities span product development, clinical research, regulatory affairs and commercial sales.

