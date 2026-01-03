ROK Resources (CVE:ROK) Trading Down 21.7% – Here’s Why

ROK Resources Inc. (CVE:ROK – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 21.7% during mid-day trading on Saturday . The stock traded as low as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.18. 5,597,061 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,855% from the average session volume of 286,297 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.23.
ROK Resources Stock Performance
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.23 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.21. The firm has a market cap of C$39.20 million, a P/E ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 0.15.
About ROK Resources
ROK Resources Inc operates as independent oil and gas company in Canada. The company primarily engages in production, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas in Southeast Saskatchewan. ROK Resources Inc is headquartered in Regina, Canada.
