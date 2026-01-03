Invesco QQQ $QQQ Shares Sold by Summit Wealth Partners LLC

Summit Wealth Partners LLC reduced its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 39,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 827 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ makes up approximately 4.3% of Summit Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Summit Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $23,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 38,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,605,000 after purchasing an additional 4,989 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,257 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,687,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 45.5% during the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 1,567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Amundi grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 6.3% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 110,903 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,980,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 27.5% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 110,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,922,000 after buying an additional 23,895 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $613.12 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $616.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $589.47. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $402.39 and a 1 year high of $637.01.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 22nd were issued a $0.7941 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 22nd. This represents a $3.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

