Synergy Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in Evergy Inc. $EVRG

Synergy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Evergy Inc. (NASDAQ:EVRG – Free Report) by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 148,940 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 74,470 shares during the period. Synergy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Evergy were worth $11,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVRG. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in Evergy during the second quarter worth about $33,000. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evergy during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Bfsg LLC increased its position in shares of Evergy by 82.2% in the second quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in Evergy in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Evergy in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

Evergy Stock Performance

NASDAQ EVRG opened at $73.08 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Evergy Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.67 and a 12-month high of $79.32. The firm has a market cap of $16.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.65.

Evergy Increases Dividend

Evergy ( NASDAQ:EVRG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.14 by ($0.11). Evergy had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 14.45%.The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Evergy Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 21st were given a $0.695 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 21st. This is an increase from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.8%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EVRG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Evergy to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Wall Street Zen cut Evergy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada raised Evergy to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Evergy from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Finally, Barclays restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Evergy in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.75.

About Evergy

Evergy, Inc is a regulated electric utility that generates, transmits and distributes electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers primarily across Kansas and western Missouri. The company provides core utility services including retail electric delivery, grid operations, customer service and outage restoration, operating under state regulatory frameworks. Evergy serves a mix of urban and rural communities, including portions of the Kansas City metropolitan area and other population centers in its service territory.

The company’s business activities span power generation, system planning, transmission and distribution infrastructure, and customer-facing programs such as energy efficiency and demand-side management.

