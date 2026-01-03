Three Magnolias Financial Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Walmart Inc. $WMT

Three Magnolias Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NASDAQ:WMT – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 4,466 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $460,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WMT. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 397,264.9% during the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 104,514,912 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,496,702,000 after buying an additional 104,488,610 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth $5,367,770,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 9,648.7% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,486,374 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,123,138,000 after acquiring an additional 11,368,549 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 431,817,510 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $42,223,116,000 after purchasing an additional 5,856,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 23.5% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 19,493,644 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,902,775,000 after purchasing an additional 3,710,506 shares in the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 19,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.83, for a total value of $2,171,291.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 4,315,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $482,583,689.39. The trade was a 0.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 1,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.00, for a total transaction of $166,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 641,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,039,471. This trade represents a 0.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 125,628 shares of company stock valued at $13,690,065. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WMT opened at $112.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.11. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.81 and a 1-year high of $117.45. The firm has a market cap of $898.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.66.

Walmart (NASDAQ:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The retailer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $179.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.15 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 3.26%.The business’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. Walmart has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.580-2.630 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on WMT shares. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective (up previously from $120.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, December 19th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price (up previously from $120.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Bank of America upped their target price on Walmart from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Evercore ISI set a $120.00 price target on Walmart and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. Finally, DA Davidson set a $130.00 price objective on Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Thirty-two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.69.

Walmart is a multinational retail corporation that operates a broad portfolio of store formats and digital services. Its core business includes large-format supercenters, discount department stores, neighborhood grocery stores and a membership warehouse chain, Sam’s Club. The company’s merchandising mix covers groceries, household goods, apparel, electronics and pharmacy services, supplemented by private-label products and category-specific offerings. Walmart pairs its physical store network with online platforms and mobile applications to provide omnichannel shopping, fulfillment and delivery options for consumers and businesses.

The company was founded by Sam Walton, who opened the first store in Rogers, Arkansas in 1962; it is headquartered in Bentonville, Arkansas.

