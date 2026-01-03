Noble Family Wealth LLC Takes $2.15 Million Position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF $VGSH

Noble Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 36,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,154,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HFM Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Berkshire Money Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Stephens Consulting LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 146.1% in the third quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:VGSH opened at $58.75 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $58.06 and a 12-month high of $58.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.72.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st were issued a $0.1854 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 1st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-3 Year Government Float Adjusted Index (the Index). This Index includes fixed-income securities issued by the United States Treasury (not including inflation-protected securities) and the United States Government agencies and instrumentalities, as well as corporate or dollar-denominated foreign debt guaranteed by the United States Government, all with maturities between 1 and 3 years.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.