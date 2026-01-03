United Bankshares, Inc. $UBSI Shares Purchased by Commonwealth Financial Services LLC

Commonwealth Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Free Report) by 521.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,255 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC’s holdings in United Bankshares were worth $1,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al raised its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 55.7% in the 3rd quarter. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al now owns 10,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Goldstone Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in United Bankshares by 10.3% in the third quarter. Goldstone Financial Group LLC now owns 11,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in United Bankshares during the third quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in United Bankshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,886,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of United Bankshares by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 2,319 shares in the last quarter. 70.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Bankshares alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

UBSI has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler set a $42.50 price target on United Bankshares and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Zacks Research lowered shares of United Bankshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of United Bankshares in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.83.

United Bankshares Price Performance

Shares of UBSI opened at $38.39 on Friday. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.50 and a 12 month high of $40.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.20. The company has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 0.78.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $280.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.78 million. United Bankshares had a net margin of 24.37% and a return on equity of 8.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

United Bankshares Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 12th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 12th. This is a positive change from United Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.84%.

United Bankshares Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Bankshares, Inc, headquartered in Charleston, West Virginia, is a bank holding company that provides a full range of financial services through its primary subsidiary, United Bank. The company’s core offerings include retail and commercial banking products such as checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, personal and business loans, mortgages, and treasury management services. In addition, United Bankshares delivers private banking, wealth management, trust and fiduciary solutions, and investment advisory services to meet the needs of individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

United Bankshares operates an extensive branch network across West Virginia, Virginia, Maryland, the District of Columbia, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and South Carolina.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.