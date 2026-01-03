Synergy Asset Management LLC Has $23.12 Million Stake in Iridium Communications Inc $IRDM

Synergy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDM – Free Report) by 100.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,324,366 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 662,183 shares during the quarter. Iridium Communications accounts for approximately 0.8% of Synergy Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Synergy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Iridium Communications were worth $23,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IRDM. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Iridium Communications during the second quarter worth about $70,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Iridium Communications during the second quarter worth approximately $76,000. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. bought a new position in shares of Iridium Communications in the second quarter worth $156,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd increased its holdings in Iridium Communications by 527.7% in the 1st quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 6,202 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 5,214 shares during the period. Finally, Whalen Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Iridium Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 84.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Iridium Communications Price Performance

IRDM opened at $17.76 on Friday. Iridium Communications Inc has a fifty-two week low of $15.65 and a fifty-two week high of $34.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.20 and a 200 day moving average of $21.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.67.

Iridium Communications Dividend Announcement

Iridium Communications ( NASDAQ:IRDM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.09. Iridium Communications had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 24.93%. The firm had revenue of $226.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Iridium Communications Inc will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 15th. Iridium Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 53.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on IRDM shares. BWS Financial reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Iridium Communications in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Raymond James Financial cut Iridium Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $39.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Iridium Communications from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Iridium Communications from $31.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Iridium Communications

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Desch acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.33 per share, for a total transaction of $346,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,127,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,531,239.27. The trade was a 1.81% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas Fitzpatrick sold 20,839 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $375,102.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 231,034 shares in the company, valued at $4,158,612. The trade was a 8.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,967 shares of company stock worth $557,406. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Iridium Communications Profile

Iridium Communications Inc operates a global satellite communications network that delivers voice and data services across land, sea and air. The company’s unique architecture relies on a constellation of 66 low-Earth orbit satellites, enabling real-time connectivity in regions beyond the reach of terrestrial wireless networks. Iridium’s core offerings include satellite voice and messaging services, broadband data terminals, push-to-talk (PTT) interoperability and machine-to-machine (M2M) solutions for the Internet of Things (IoT).

Iridium serves a diverse range of markets, including maritime shipping, aviation, government and defense, energy, and enterprise.

