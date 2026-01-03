Noble Family Wealth LLC Has $37.38 Million Stock Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF $SCHD

Noble Family Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,369,190 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,325 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up about 8.2% of Noble Family Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Noble Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $37,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 476.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 57.3% in the second quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 241.9% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $27.73 on Friday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $23.87 and a 52 week high of $28.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.20. The company has a market cap of $71.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.77.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

