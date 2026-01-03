Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) Sets New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Bankinter SA (OTCMKTS:BKNIY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after Zacks Research upgraded the stock from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. The company traded as high as $17.28 and last traded at $16.58, with a volume of 14599 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.7110.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on BKNIY. Barclays upgraded Bankinter from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Bankinter from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Bankinter from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bankinter has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Bankinter Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKNIY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $879.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $887.38 million. Bankinter had a net margin of 21.53% and a return on equity of 16.76%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bankinter SA will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Bankinter Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.231 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 1st. This represents a yield of 279.0%. Bankinter’s dividend payout ratio is 37.30%.

Bankinter Company Profile

Bankinter, SA (OTCMKTS: BKNIY) is a Spanish commercial bank headquartered in Madrid. Founded in 1965 as Banco Intercontinental Español, it has grown into one of the country’s leading financial institutions, serving both individual and corporate clients. The bank is publicly traded on the Bolsa de Madrid and operates under a universal banking model, combining traditional branch networks with advanced digital platforms.

In its retail banking segment, Bankinter offers a broad array of deposit accounts, consumer loans, mortgages and credit cards, alongside digital banking services designed to simplify everyday transactions.

