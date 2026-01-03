Tradewinds Capital Management LLC Acquires 50,004 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF $SPBO

Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPBO – Free Report) by 64.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 127,759 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,004 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF makes up 0.9% of Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Melone Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Melone Private Wealth LLC now owns 179,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Manor Financial LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Manor Financial LLC now owns 538,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,747,000 after buying an additional 27,220 shares during the period. Alesco Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF by 108.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 36,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after buying an additional 19,060 shares during the period. Sovran Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $290,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,681,000.

SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $29.33 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.37. SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.84 and a fifty-two week high of $29.93.

SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF (SPBO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Corporate Bond index. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade US corporate bonds weighted in tiers by market value and issuer fundamentals. SPBO was launched on Apr 6, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

