SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF $SPLG is Lifelong Wealth Advisors Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Lifelong Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 795,560 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,734 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises about 18.5% of Lifelong Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Lifelong Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $62,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Bison Wealth LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 142,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,854,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $277,000. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec now owns 55,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,678,000 after acquiring an additional 3,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 113,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,465,000 after purchasing an additional 16,222 shares during the period.

SPLG stock opened at $80.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $56.67 and a 52-week high of $81.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.09.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities. The sectors in which the Fund invests include information technology, financials, consumer discretionary, health care, industrials, energy, consumer staples, materials, utilities and telecommunication services.

