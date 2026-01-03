MN Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 3,954 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. $DELL

MN Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 41.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,592 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,954 shares during the quarter. MN Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Dell Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $528,279,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 628.5% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,374,078 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $168,462,000 after buying an additional 1,185,454 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 37.1% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,203,732 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $392,802,000 after buying an additional 867,071 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Dell Technologies by 15.0% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,904,843 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $725,586,000 after acquiring an additional 771,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $32,023,000. Institutional investors own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Price Performance

NYSE:DELL opened at $127.73 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.88. Dell Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.25 and a fifty-two week high of $168.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.64 billion, a PE ratio of 17.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.03.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 25th. The technology company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.12. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 234.84% and a net margin of 5.01%.The business had revenue of $27.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.15 EPS. Dell Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Dell Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.920-9.920 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 3.500-3.500 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 20th will be given a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 20th. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 28.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DELL. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Dell Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dell Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Zacks Research lowered Dell Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.84.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 499,999 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.48, for a total transaction of $80,739,838.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ellen Jamison Kullman sold 79,806 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.56, for a total value of $12,255,009.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 65,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,083,056.72. This represents a 54.86% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,710,159 shares of company stock worth $260,506,809. 42.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc is a multinational technology company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of information technology products, solutions and services. Its offerings span client computing devices (consumer and commercial laptops and desktops), enterprise infrastructure (servers, storage systems and networking equipment), software and cloud infrastructure, and a variety of professional services such as IT consulting, deployment, managed services and financing solutions. The company serves organizations of all sizes as well as individual consumers, with products and services aimed at enabling digital transformation and modern IT environments.

Founded by Michael Dell in 1984, the company grew from a direct-to-consumer PC business into a diversified IT provider through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

