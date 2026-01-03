iShares MSCI Italy ETF $EWI Shares Bought by Tradewinds Capital Management LLC

Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF (NYSEARCA:EWI – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 704,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 73,052 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Italy ETF makes up approximately 8.2% of Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC owned about 0.05% of iShares MSCI Italy ETF worth $36,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EWI. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Monument Capital Management lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Italy ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 77,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,713,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Italy ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF by 25.4% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF stock opened at $55.16 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.07. iShares MSCI Italy ETF has a 12 month low of $35.49 and a 12 month high of $55.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $661.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares MSCI Italy Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Italy Capped Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Italy 25/50 Index (Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Milan Stock Exchange. The Underlying Index is a free-float adjusted market capitalization weighted index with a capping methodology applied to issuer weights so that no single issuer of a component exceeds 25% of the Underlying Index weight and all issuers with weight above 5% do not exceed 50% of the Underlying Index weight.

